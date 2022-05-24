Day & Ennis LLC Sells 302 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 118,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,813,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 39,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 224,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.