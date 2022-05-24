Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Up 2.4%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 20,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 63,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

