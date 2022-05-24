Difesa Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

