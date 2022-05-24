Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.06% of QuinStreet worth $30,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.48 million, a P/E ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

