Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.93 Million Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.43% of Codexis worth $28,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.