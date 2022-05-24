Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 111,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Haemonetics worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAE opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $75.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

