Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.66

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.66 and traded as high as $45.15. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 15,228,482 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,015,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 96,596 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 87,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,562,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.