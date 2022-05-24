Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Down 0.1%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 53.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 979,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 342,601 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 172,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

