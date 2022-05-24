Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

