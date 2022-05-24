Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.73

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.73 and traded as high as $29.69. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 234,642 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.754 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.31%.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

