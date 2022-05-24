Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Trading Down 0.1%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 12.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.