Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. 558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

About Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

