Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will announce $611.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $609.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $613.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $573.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.
In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,444,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 275,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
