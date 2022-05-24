Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) will announce $611.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $609.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $613.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $573.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,444,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 275,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

