Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.57 and traded as high as C$13.97. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 593,916 shares.

EFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.15.

The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.57.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

