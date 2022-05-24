ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.08

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.08 and traded as high as $11.63. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 48,038 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.30.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.