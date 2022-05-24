Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $302.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enviva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.04 million and the lowest is $280.50 million. Enviva reported sales of $285.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enviva.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE EVA opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. Enviva has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,303.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,404.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

