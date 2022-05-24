ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Up 1.3%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.21. 1,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.