Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.06 Million

Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will announce $299.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.61 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $222.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after buying an additional 544,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Evolent Health has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

