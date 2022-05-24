Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 55,802 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55,802 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $208,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 83,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $589,701,000 after purchasing an additional 363,388 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 161,186 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

