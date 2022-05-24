FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Trading Up 0.3%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 3,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 63,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

