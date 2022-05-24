First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

