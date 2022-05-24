First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.24

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.24 and traded as high as C$37.93. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$36.33, with a volume of 1,772,530 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,922,094. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Insiders sold 260,436 shares of company stock worth $10,234,666 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

