First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,201 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in 8X8 by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,486,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $905.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,929.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,660 shares of company stock valued at $307,675 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

