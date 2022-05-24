First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Shares Up 3%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. 2,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.