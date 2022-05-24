First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Trading Up 2.3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 41,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 20,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.