First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Trading Up 2.3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 41,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 20,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.