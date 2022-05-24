First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.