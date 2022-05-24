First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.25. 1,291,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,988,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.