First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 3,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.

