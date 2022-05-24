First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.53. 10,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $850,000.

