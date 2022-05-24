First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Trading Up 1.6%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.59 and last traded at $81.35. Approximately 17,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 61,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.