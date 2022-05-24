First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.32 and last traded at $89.99. Approximately 19,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 40,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21.

