First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.27 and last traded at $47.30. 392,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 821,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98.
