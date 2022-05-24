First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.27 and last traded at $47.30. 392,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 821,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.