First Washington CORP Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Washington CORP lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.8% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.25. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.