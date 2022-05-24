Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.81 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $28.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.03 billion to $28.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $29.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FLEX opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after buying an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,461 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after buying an additional 162,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

