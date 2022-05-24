Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.04

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.04 and traded as high as C$64.30. Fortis shares last traded at C$64.28, with a volume of 1,975,126 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.81.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.04. The stock has a market cap of C$30.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57.
About Fortis (TSE:FTS)
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
