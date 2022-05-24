Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will post $161.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.39 million to $174.68 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $96.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $674.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.85 million to $725.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $802.02 million to $922.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 273,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

