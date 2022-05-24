Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,429.2% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $3,409,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

