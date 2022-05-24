Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $198,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 66,849 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

