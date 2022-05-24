Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.54. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3,467 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 170.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

