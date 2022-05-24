FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Down 2.8%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.88. 80,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 148,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

