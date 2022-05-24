FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Up 1.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.31. 62,532 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.95.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.
