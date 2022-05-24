G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of G-III Apparel Group worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 65,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.