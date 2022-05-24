Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “
Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
