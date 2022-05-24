Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

