Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.77

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.77 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 60.80 ($0.77). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.74), with a volume of 163,923 shares.
GEMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of £85.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.
About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)
Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.
