Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.12

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.12 and traded as high as C$25.89. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$25.74, with a volume of 591,174 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.12.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.09%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

