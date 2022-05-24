Glencore (LON:GLEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $432.13

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 432.13 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 516.70 ($6.50). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.46), with a volume of 23,976,898 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLEN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.19) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.86 ($7.01).

The firm has a market cap of £66.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 495.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 432.13.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

