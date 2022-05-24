Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Trading Up 0.9%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.87. 5,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000.

