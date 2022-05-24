Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 1,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.