Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

GROY opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.49. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 11.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gold Royalty by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

