Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 249,803 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. Equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

